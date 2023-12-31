Brother and sister identified as police search for Colorado Springs mother suspected of murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A private funeral will be this week for the children police believe were killed by their mother in Colorado Springs.

Their father, Kevin Wentz, identifies the victims as 7-year-old Aden Wentz and 9-year-old Elianna 'Ellie' Wentz. Police found the two young children dead after getting called out to a fake burglary at their mother's home in Stetson Hills on December 19.

Aden Wentz, 7 Elianna Wentz, 9

Colorado Springs Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking for their mother, 35-year-old Kimberly Singler. Singler is wanted on ten charges connected to the death of her two children and an alleged attempted murder of her 11-year-old daughter. Police say Singler disappeared after being seen in the Colorado Springs area on December 23.

Through his attorney, the father says Singler is accused of killing her two children, attacking another child, and hurting herself on December 18, the same day she learned a Larmier County judge ordered law enforcement to locate the children after she failed to drop them off to their father two days earlier. The attorney adds that Singler didn't call the police until the early morning hours of December 19.

Wentz and Singler filed for divorce in 2018 and have been in a contentious custody dispute ever since. As recently as this fall, Singler made various allegations against the children's father. His attorney released a statement regarding the claims.

"During the pendency of that custody case, Ms. Singler has made egregious allegations of child abuse and domestic violence against Kevin Wentz. Kevin Wentz has never committed an act of domestic violence or abuse against his ex-wife or his children. The repeated allegations that Ms. Singler made during the custody case were each made to coincide with Kevin’s parenting time. The Larimer County Court heard testimony related to each of the allegations and did not find them credible. The Court further found that Kevin was not a threat to the children." Jennifer Darby, attorney for Kevin Wentz

Those who want to help the family financially can find an online fundraiser here: Wentz Family GoFundMe.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.