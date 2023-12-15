Colorado Springs “Parking Elf” makes a return

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting today, Dec. 15, on the 300 block of N. Tejon Street, you may see a man walking around in an elf suit, paying for people's parking outside his businesses downtown.

It's a trifecta made up of a toy store, cafe, bookstore and gift shop called "Poor Richard's."

Richard Skorman has been doing this for nine years, grabbing quarters and making sure that no one gets a parking ticket on his careful watch.

"When I knock on their window, they're a little bit scared that way. Who is this crazy guy and what is he going to do?" Skorman said, laughing.

He's also known to spread salt on the sidewalks and shovel out parking spaces that can get icy.

"I take the opportunity to thank people for coming and shopping with us and our neighbors," Skorman said.

He'll take quarters, after asking people how long they intend on staying, and pay for the entirety of their stay. While it's a great way for Skorman to socialize, he says that it's also a way to thank the community for supporting him, while celebrating the holiday season.

"I just--I love doing this," Skorman said.

Those quarters add up to about twelve thousand dollars a year, Skorman explained.

For him, it's worth it.

"We feel like we are a community place and we want people to feel comfortable.

The Parking Elf will be downtown through Christmas Eve.