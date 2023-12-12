Humane Society reminds people pets are not always the best holiday surprise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) urges people not to gift pets this holiday season to avoid how many animals return to the shelter the next year.

HSPPR sees an increase in the number of animals being brought back to the shelter after the holidays. Some people who receive animals as gifts cannot commit to pet ownership.

Last year, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region saw twelve animals return to the shelter after the holidays.

Many pets can live up to fifteen years or longer, requiring a lot of time and quickly becoming a financial burden.

National data shows the average pet owner spends around fourteen hundred dollars annually on an animal.

“We highly recommend against bringing a pet home as a surprise gift for somebody. Just because there can be a lot of commitment with owning a pet, bringing them home as a gift always has that possibility of the pet ending up back in the shelter as well, " says Cody Costra, a representative from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The holidays are also stressful for animals, especially those trying to adapt to a new home.

That's because many households are filled with noise and more people during the season.

If you are thinking about giving the gift of an animal, the gift receiver must be mindful of the adjustment period.

The Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region says if you can no longer care for an animal, they are always willing to help no matter the reason.