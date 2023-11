COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating a grass fire that broke out at Hancock and Bentley Point around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire is extinguished and no one is injured from the incident.

The cause is unknown, but a homeless camp was part of the burned area.

At last check, traffic is blocked east bound on Hancock at Astrozon.