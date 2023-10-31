Springs Dentistry hosts candy take-back to promote good dental habits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Trick-or-treaters are getting ready for a candy-filled Halloween night, and a Colorado Springs dentist's office is launching its annual candy take-back.

Starting Nov 1, Springs Dentistry will begin its annual candy take-back.

They are collecting candy and giving those who turn their candy in cash. The candy will then be donated to the Springs Rescue Mission.

Springs Dentistry is offering one dollar per pound of candy and the dentist will take up five pounds per person.

Springs Dentistry started its candy take-back ten years ago to help encourage healthy dental habits.

In previous years Springs Dentistry estimated that they have collected over fifty pounds of candy. Last year the candy collected was sent to our troops overseas to show gratitude and support.

Dr. John Lydiatt is encouraging kids to eat their Halloween candy in moderation, especially candy that sticks to your teeth.

"It keeps acid levels high and it's okay to have a couple of pieces of candy and if you go and rinse your mouth and brush your teeth that's a good thing, but anything that stays in your mouth for longer periods of time is what can cause dental damage," says Dr. Lydiatt.

For anyone interested in donating extra candy, you can simply stop by the Springs Dentistry office located off Rockrimmon. They will then weigh your candy and offer you cash.

Springs Dentistry is collecting candy until Nov 10.