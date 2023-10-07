Colorado Springs driver arrested, passenger seriously injured after crash into garbage truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) arrested 26-year-old Hunter Thompson, charging him with multiple crimes including vehicular assault in connection to a Friday afternoon incident.

CSPD said the arrest came after an alleged string of minor crashes in southeast Colorado Springs, ending with a serious collision between Thompson's pickup truck and a garbage truck at the intersection of Drennan Road and South Academy Boulevard.

According to police, officers were notified of a multi-car crash at the intersection just after 4:00 p.m.

Police said when emergency crews got to the scene, they transported the passenger of the pickup truck to a local hospital for treatment, but the passenger is facing life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said the driver of the pickup truck ran from the scene on foot.

The crash caused the intersection of Drennan and South Academy to close for several hours as police conducted their investigation. CSPD said the department's Major Crash Team took responsibility for leading the investigation due to the nature of the crash.

Some time later, CSPD found Thompson, the suspected driver, and arrested him. According to police, Thompson is facing multiple charges including vehicular assault.

At this time, it is unclear whether any other passengers or drivers were harmed.

CSPD said they believe the driver was impaired, but they are still investigating.