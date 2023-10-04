CDE says Colorado students continue to miss school at higher rate than before pandemic

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- An analysis by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) on reported absences in Colorado public schools in the 2022-23 school year found nearly 270,000 students missed more than 10 percent of school.

The CDE said that amounts to one out of every four students and was the second highest number of chronic absences recorded, topped only by the 2021-22 school year that was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day a student is in school is an opportunity for them to learn, build relationships, and access support,” said Susana Córdova, Colorado’s education commissioner. “We know districts are working hard to ensure students attend school regularly. But we need everyone, including educators, parents, students and community members, to make a renewed effort on this important matter.

According to the CDE, the rate of chronic absenteeism in Colorado in 2022-23 was 31 percent, representing 269,582 students who missed more than 10 percent of school. A student is considered chronically absent when they miss 10 percent or more of the days they are enrolled in the school year. This number includes both excused and unexcused absences. Chronic absenteeism has been calculated since the 2016-17 school year, and rates have ranged from 18% to 24% prior to the pandemic, the department said.

The majority of Colorado’s school districts showed improved attendance over 2021-22 with 124 of the state’s 185 school districts having better rates in 2022-23 and 22 districts improving by more than 10 percentage points, the CDE said. Despite the improvement, the department says there continues to be areas of concern.

The number of excused absences was two times the number of unexcused absences. Typically, excused absences are due to health-related absences or school-related activities.

Kindergarten,10th,11th, and 12th grade had the highest rates of chronic absenteeism – all grade levels were above 35%.

Some individual student groups had higher rates of chronic absenteeism than the statewide average of 31%: English Learners (40%) Students with IEPs (39%) Students who qualify for Free/reduced-price lunch (43%) Students experiencing homelessness (60%) Migrant students (43%)



State and district chronic absenteeism data and state, district, and school-level truancy rates are posted here: Attendance Statistics Webpage