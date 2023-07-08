Woman in hospital after crashing RV into house

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A woman is in the hospital after driving her RV into a house on Saturday night. The crash happened at the corner of Manitou Avenue and Minnehaha Avenue at a little before 6 p.m.

According to Manitou Springs Police, the woman who was driving the RV lost control of the vehicle and then crashed into the home.

Police say she had two dogs inside the RV at the time. One of them died in the crash, while the other dog is ok.

Meanwhile, crews rushed her to the hospital for her injuries. Police would not say how severe her injuries are, but did confirm she is alive.

Nobody was injured in the house, according to police.