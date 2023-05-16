Fujiyama fire now being investigated as arson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are now investigating the cause of a fire that was started on the roof of Japanese sushi restaurant Fujiyama.

Monday, May 15, at 11:50 p.m., CSPD along with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire at the 00 Block of South Tejon Street.

The fire was quickly put out by fire crews before any major damage occurred to the structure and no one was injured, according to CSPD.

Police with CSPD are now saying the fire is being investigated as an arson, however, after reports from two witnesses saw a suspect leaving the area.

Reports describe an unknown white male between the ages of 40 and 50-year-old who was wearing a dark beanie and red hoodie leaving the area. One witness describes seeing the male holding a gas tank.

As of now no further details have been released. This is still a developing story.