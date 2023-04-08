Skip to Content
New Colorado Springs homeowner finds explosive in backyard

KRDO viewer

A new homeowner was greeted with more than they expected when they moved into their new place.

According to the Colorado Springs Police, police officers were called out to the 1300 block of Delaware Drive Saturday after someone reported finding explosives in their backyard.

When officers got there, they learned the person had recently bought a home, and while cleaning out the backyard shed they found a 40-millimeter training round, per police.

The police say it was the first time the new neighbor had cleaned out the backyard shed.

Officers then evacuated nearby residents and called the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit to the scene.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit removed the explosive from the scene. But, police added their investigation is still ongoing. 

Colorado Springs Police did not say if the explosive appeared to have been in the shed for a while, or if a crime is alleged to have happened.

Nobody has been arrested.

