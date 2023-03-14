Lawmakers working on a bill to ban corporal punishment in Colorado schools and daycares

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado state lawmakers are working on a bill that will prohibit corporate punishment of kids in schools and daycares.

Colorado is one of 22 states that still allow corporal punishment. The priority for this bill is to make sure students feel safe in schools.

House Bill 1191 prohibits a person employed or volunteering in a public school, state-licensed or home child care center, or a specialized group facility from willfully inflicting or causing physical harm on a child.

There is not a lot of data on the issue in Colorado, but during the 2011-2012 school year, the United States Department of Education had 485 self-reported incidents of Colorado school districts administering corporal punishment.

"I was completely shocked because we are in 2023. I mean there’s violence happening all over the nation, but to know that legally this can happen in schools across Colorado it was disheartening and very disappointing. I am definitely honored to be one of the sponsors of this bill because I believe that this bill will pass," said Representative Regina English.

This is the second time Colorado lawmakers have tried to ban corporal punishment, the bill failed in 2017.