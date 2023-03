EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Highway 94 is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m., near the Schriever Space Force Base.

According to Colorado State Patrol, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person is confirmed dead following the accident, and another is injured.

This is a developing story. We'll update you as we learn more.