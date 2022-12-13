Town of Monument will vote to investigate alleged campaign contribution violations

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Town of Monument is on the brink of opening an investigation on itself.

The town’s council is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on two issues, whether or not to open an investigation into claims that the town violated the Fair Campaign Practices Act and hire a special attorney to conduct the investigation.

According to the agenda, the controversy center around a donation From the Town of Monument to the Monument for Home Rule Issue Committee for signs and door hangers related to their campaign. The agenda does not indicate how much money the town contributed towards the issue committee’s campaign.

“The Investigation, paid for by the Town of Monument, requires that the town staff and any others to be investigated fully cooperate with the investigative attorney during interviews, provisions of document, access to emails and phone records, and timely responses to phone calls and email questions as requested by the attorney,” the resolution reads.

However, according to a contribution and expenditure report for the issue committee called Citizens for Home Rule, the Town of Monument contributed $2500 to the issue campaign on May 6 for yard signs and door hangars.

The town is set to hire Scott Gesler as their special attorney, however, the agenda does not indicate how much his services will cost the taxpayers of Monument.

The Investigator is required to provide weekly updates on the investigation’s process to the Town’s Council on Dec. 19 and Dec. 27 to have the investigation completed by Dec. 30.

Municipalities or government agencies are not permitted to make “any contributions, to urge electors to vote in favor of or against any local ballot issue…” according to Colorado state law.