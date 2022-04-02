Shelter in place issued after crash downs power lines near Old Colorado City Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shelter in place was ordered just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Walnut Street and West Boulder Street after a traffic accident took down power lines, according to the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments.

Power in the 400 block of W. Boulder is shut off.

Colorado Springs Fire said there were trapped parties in the vehicle and they needed to de-energizer the power lines before removing them. The driver was extricated from the car and was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the entire 400 block of W. Boulder is closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic as of 10:50 a.m. Saturday. They asked people to avoid the area.

The crash investigation and line repairs are expected to last several hours, CSFD said.