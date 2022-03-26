Florence taxpayers hold protest aimed at getting corruption allegations investigated

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Taxpayers in Florence hope someone in authority is listening to their cries for help as the city is in crisis.

The entire Florence City Council resigned this week, leaving the mayor as the only elected official in the tiny town.

"When the cards started to fall, they fell," Former Councilman Mike Vendetti said of his resignation.

With signs in hand, a group of Florence citizens showed up to a protest organized by resigned Councilman Allen Knisley and Vendetti.

"And this is where we are right now. But I want to make it very, very clear that we support the police. We support the employee of the city of Florence," Vendetti explained. "We need an in-depth investigation and find the bad apples and get rid of them, so this city can function."

It wasn't until 13 Investigates got involved that many taxpayers finally started feeling heard about what they had witnessed for years.

"We are out here protesting and demanding answers and transparency, a forensic audit, among many others things that have plagued our city government for at least a decade," former Florence court clerk Nicole Phillips said.

"Exposing the problems in this city even though they are painful, they're necessary," resident Mark Sullivan explained.

Our team uncovered a pattern of abuse of women supervised by now fired and arrested Florence City Manager Mike Patterson.

"I considered it an unsafe work environment and that's why I ended up leaving," former Florence employee Talia Smith explained.

"You are shining a light where many people haven't wanted to shine it," resident Kathy Madonna said.

13 Investigates exposed that former city executives took out tens of thousands of dollars in authorized interest-free loans on the taxpayer dime. Around $2,000 of that is still missing.

"It's not just two thousand dollars. I'm sure there's more that we haven't looked at yet. Um, but that's a lot of money," Madonna said.

At the same time as the protest, Florence Police Department and first responders were being honored.

"Just come out and say thank you, we appreciate you guys," Mike Montgomery said of the previously planned event.

The Royal Gorge Mustangs hosted a back-the-blue barbeque and free massages for police.

The controversy has divided some in the city of fewer than 4,000 people.

"People are torn between loyalty and still wanting to know," Madonna said.

However, most of those who live in Florence say the pursuit of the truth is worth the discomfort.

"I am so incredibly thankful for you and KRDO for staying and pursuing this and rooting out what you have found," Phillips said. "Because if the city council can't address this, then what hope do the rest of us have?"

