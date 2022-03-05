Academy District 20 hosts job fair Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy District 20 hosted a job fair Saturday to help fill their more than 250 open positions.

The fair started at 9a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. at Liberty High School.

D20 said they're looking for teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and other roles across the district.

Applicants will be able to meet with schools and departments they’re interested in working with and D20 said in some cases they may even walk away with a job offer.