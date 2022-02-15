Sheriff’s Office looking for 12-year-old reported missing from Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old who was last seen Tuesday morning in Monument.

The sheriff's office says Thomas Sotelo, 12, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15 near Hunters Glen Road. A map was shared on Twitter:

EPCSO says Thomas could be wearing a black jacket with a white shirt and black pants. He could have a scooter with him.

If you see Thomas or have any information, you're urged to call 719-390-5555.