Champion figure skater Brian Boitano hosting ‘dining experience’ at US Olympic & Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the US Olympic Figure Skating Team heats up in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games, Olympic hall of fame figure skater Brian Boitano is heading to Colorado Springs to bring the heat in the kitchen.

Boitano, who was a champion skater in the 1988 Olympics and has won numerous World and US National figure skating titles, is visiting Colorado Springs this week and hosting a "personally curated three-course dining and beverage experience" at the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

Boitano traded in his blades for a set of knives after his Olympic career, pursuing his "lifelong passion for food and cooking" with his own show on the Food Network, "What Would Brian Boitano Make?" The show's title is a play on a song made famous by the movie "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut," which features the main characters singing, "What Would Brian Boitano Do?" in an effort to save a pair of in-show celebrities.

(Warning: Language.)

Spots are limited, but you can snag a ticket to "A Night with Brian Boitano" by clicking this link. The dinner takes place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Olympic Museum.