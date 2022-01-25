Rep. Lamborn disputes federal ethics group findings that he may have misused his congressional resources

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Congressman Doug Lamborn is adamant he did not violate ethics laws, despite a report from the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) released on Monday finding he may have misused his congressional resources.

Among the allegations against the 8-term Congressman who represents El Paso County that the OCE referred to the House Ethics Committee are that Lamborn may have used his staff to help his son get a federal job, solicited improper gifts from staffers, and had aides run personal errands for his wife.

The report also alleges staffers were tasked with helping throw a party for Lamborn's daughter-in-law after she became a U.S. citizen.

The OCE says according to testimony from former staffers and Rep. Lamborn revealed Mrs. Lamborn "was deeply involved in all personnel aspects of Rep. Lamborn’s office, including but not limited to hiring, firing, and promotions." The review also found Mrs. Lamborn regularly visits and sleeps in the Congressman's office.

The review of the alleged unethical conduct included interviews with two former staffers, three current staffers, and Congressman Lamborn, according to the OCE report. However, the OCE noted it was unable to get all relevant information from the long-time politician.

"While several relevant witnesses refused to interview, and Rep. Lamborn refused to provide relevant documents requested as a part of this review, the OCE uncovered evidence showing a pattern and practice in Rep. Lamborn’s office of official staff conducting personal and campaign-related tasks for Rep. Lamborn, his wife, and other family members during official work hours, and using official resources," the OCE report said.

The OCE has recommended the House Committee of Ethics conducted its own investigation into the allegations.

The OCE review of ethical violation allegations follows a lawsuit filed by a former staffer in May 2021 accusing Lamborn of a "dangerous" approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawsuit claims Lamborn retaliated against the former staffer, Brandon Pope, when he raised concerns about "unsafe conditions in the workplace."

"The source of the allegations of unethical behavior first surfaced in an employment lawsuit brought by Mr. Brandon Pope, a former staffer, against the office of Congressman Lamborn. Mr. Pope is seeking money damages from the government for back wages, future wages, pain and suffering, as well as attorney's fees. OCE refuses to consider that they are being used by Mr. Pope to try to secure his financial jackpot," Rep. Lamborn's spokeswoman said. The Congressman's attorneys also released a response to the OCE's report, which can be viewed here.

The OCE launched in March 2008 under the leadership of Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The OCE describes itself as an" independent, non-partisan entity" charged with reviewing misconduct allegations against members, officers, and staff of the United States House of Representatives.

"Without the bias on the part of OCE against the Congressman, as well as their lack of skepticism toward two obviously biased witnesses, OCE would not have reached the conclusions it did," Rep. Lamborn said in a December rebuttal letter to the OCE.

Congressman Lamborn declined an interview with 13 Investigates about the ethics findings on Tuesday. It's unclear if the House Committee of Ethics will further review the allegations.