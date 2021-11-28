Afternoon crash on I-25 sends 1 to the hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two vehicle crash on 1-25 and Cimarron Sunday afternoon caused traffic delays and sent one person to the hospital.
The Colorado Springs Police Department said one car hit a diver and then swerved into a semi truck.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening, CSPD said.
Comments
2 Comments
“A two vehicle crash on 1-25 and Cimarron Sunday”
.
Good grief! Don’t you know how to enter a capital “I” for Interstate rather than the number “1”?
.
And the picture clearly shows the incident being by the Bijou St exit (right by mile marker 141.5) rather than at Cimarron St (mile marker 140), which is where northbound traffic was being diverted according to the police blotter.
.
Weekend crew . . . 🙄
Riley, don’t let RealityCheck bother you. That person has only one burning, all-consuming desire in life – to make everyone else in the world believe it is as brilliantly genius as it believes itself is.