State offering variety of gift cards for people who get COVID vaccine at state-run clinics

STATEWIDE (KRDO) -- The State is now offering a variety of gift cards for their Comeback Cash campaign, designed to get more Coloradans vaccinated.

Beginning Monday, August 23, specific vaccine sites may offer:

$100 Walmart gift cards (one per person)

$20 Chipotle gift cards (two per person)

$50 Colorado Parks and Wildlife vouchers (one per person)

These gift cards are available to anyone who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at participating state-operate vaccine site.

For a full list of mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics between August 21 and 27, click here.