Police give update on Pueblo Mall carnival

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police release an update on a shooting that happened in June at a carnival at the Pueblo Mall.

On June 25 at 10:22 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Pueblo Mall on reports of shots fired at the carnival taking place in the parking lot. Once at the scene, officers were unable to find anyone involved in the incident.

Initially, officers were unable to find any victims, suspects, or shell casings. Detectives said two "juvenile" males were fist fighting with a large crowd around them watching. One of the individuals involved was handed a gun by someone in a crowd. According to detectives, he began shooting recklessly towards the other individual and everyone else in the area.

Detectives identified the shooter as well as the person who provided him with the gun, both suspects are "juvenile" males.

PPD says the suspect who provided the handgun was already in custody for a parole violation. The shooter remains at large. Police say both were charged with Criminal Attempt 1st Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of Handguns by Juveniles.

At this time, police did not release the identity or ages of the two "juveniles" involved. Pueblo police did confirm this was a gang-related incident.