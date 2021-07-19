Crews battling fire north of Peyton

Local News

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are working on a fire north of Peyton. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the fire is near the intersection of Fremont Fort Dr. and Warriors Path Dr.

As of 5:34 p.m. Monday, the fire burned between three and five acres with no risk to structures.

At 5:48, the El Paso County Sheriff's office said the fire had been reduced to three acres with some isolated spots occasionally flaring back up.

The sheriff's office says the fire is moving slowly to the north. Several agencies are at the scene. There are no road closures at this time.

This is a developing story.