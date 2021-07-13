New google search evidence presented in Anthony Cuevas trial

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the days leading up to the murder of Mary Cuevas Garcia in October, 2019, there were a series of google searches made from an account linked to Melanie Cuevas. She is the wife of Anthony Cuevas, the man standing trial for first degree murder in his mothers killing.

According to evidence presented to the jury, Pueblo police were able to locate a phone in the residence of the victim. They received a search warrant for the phone and began looking through the contents of google searches made from October 15th-17th.

The contents of the searches revealed things like, "How to kill a witch?" How to burn a witch?" Does a decomposed body look flaky?" These searches among others, are linked to video of Anthony saying he thought his mother was a witch in police interrogation video.

However, the defense is claiming that Melanie Cuevas made these searches, not Anthony.

On October 17th, Anthony was seen dumping his mothers body in a dumpster at a carwash in Pueblo. After video surveillance of this occurring was shown as evidence, the defense conceded that this was Anthony Cuevas on the video.

At the end of Tuesday's proceedings, the prosecution was still presenting evidence and calling witnesses to testify. The trial is expected to last two weeks or more before a verdict is reached.