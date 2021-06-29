Colorado Renaissance Festival returns this weekend

Local News

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cue the jugglers, jousters and turkey legs, and make sure your armor is polished; the Colorado Renaissance Festival is making its triumphant return this weekend.

The festival returns after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's back and ready for thousands of guests to experience the energy. The opening day is this Saturday, July 3, and it's open every weekend through Aug. 22. The festival doors open at 10 a.m., and you'll want to get there early if you're attending opening day.

Each weekend has a theme, as well, and it starts off honoring the young princes and princesses with "children's weekend." Other themes include the Royal Ale & Art Festival on July 17, the Celtic Festival on July 24, Pirate Invasion on Aug. 14, and more. (No, this year's medieval celebration doesn't feature a Plague theme.)

KRDO will be at the opening weekend with a Facebook Live stream, and we'll showcase a few of the fun events you can take part in. Follow our Facebook page to tune in Saturday morning.

You can buy tickets for the Renaissance Festival by clicking this link.