Pueblo Police rescue and release snake from home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police say they never know what's going to come across the scanner, and Wednesday morning was no exception.

Around 3:40 a.m., a dispatcher asked if there were any officers who were comfortable handling snakes. According to PPD, three officers responded saying they were.

Officers Bryce Rue, Jake Hill, and Rehan Cardona were sent to Baltimore Ave. after someone said they encountered a coiled-up snake in their house.

When the caller answered the door, officers asked where the snake was. She said she didn't know, that's when they noticed the snake had made its way to the front door.

It turned out to be a bull snake, so Officer Hill picked it up, took it outside, and released it. Captain Tom Rummel shared the encounter, saying the department had Raccon Wranglers and now has Snake Handlers.