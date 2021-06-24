First day in court for an unlicensed daycare provider regarding 3-month-old’s death

Local News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The unlicensed daycare provider who's facing charges after an infant died in her car appeared in front of a judge Thursday.

Dana McNair operated a daycare out of home across the street from Widefield Elementary. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a three-month-old boy was found unresponsive in February at her home and taken to a hospital where he later died.

McNair was later arrested on June 14. She faces one count of felony child abuse resulting in death and 14 additional counts of misdemeanor child abuse for other children who were in her care.

According to an autopsy report, the 3-month-old died of asphyxia after sleeping on an adult bed with two sheets, a blanket, and a comforter beneath him.

McNair bonded out of jail after she was arrested. She will be back in court on July 12.