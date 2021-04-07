Manitou Springs councilwoman Susan Wolbrueck resigns
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs city councilwoman Susan Wolbrueck has resigned from her council position, according to a city spokesperson.
It's unclear why Wolbrueck resigned. She did not attend last night's city council meeting.
Wolbrueck represented Ward 1 in Manitou Springs. Her term was set to expire on January 4, 2022.
The city of Manitou Springs currently has the Ward 1 District seat listed as vacant on the city website. 13 Investigates asked how the city plans to fill her seat and are awaiting more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
all the parking boxes bs and stealing business’s parking spots as well might have something to do with it. Manitou Springs is going to run itself out of business. They have the “Incline” but what else is in Manitou ?