Manitou Springs councilwoman Susan Wolbrueck resigns

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs city councilwoman Susan Wolbrueck has resigned from her council position, according to a city spokesperson.

It's unclear why Wolbrueck resigned. She did not attend last night's city council meeting.

Wolbrueck represented Ward 1 in Manitou Springs. Her term was set to expire on January 4, 2022.

The city of Manitou Springs currently has the Ward 1 District seat listed as vacant on the city website. 13 Investigates asked how the city plans to fill her seat and are awaiting more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

