Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 3:53 pm

Fire spreads from garage to home in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department found flames shooting out of a garage after the fire had already spread to the rest of the home Monday afternoon in east Colorado Springs.

The fire happened before 3 p.m. on Barcelona Way, which is in a neighborhood just west of Powers Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished, but large sections of the home were damaged by smoke and flames.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Colorado Springs / News

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content