Fire spreads from garage to home in east Colorado Springs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department found flames shooting out of a garage after the fire had already spread to the rest of the home Monday afternoon in east Colorado Springs.

The fire happened before 3 p.m. on Barcelona Way, which is in a neighborhood just west of Powers Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished, but large sections of the home were damaged by smoke and flames.

UPDATE- Fire is knocked down and under control. Crews will be on scene searching for hot spots. Footage courtesy of @AMR_Social pic.twitter.com/C4Ps51A84E — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 5, 2021

No injuries were reported from the fire.