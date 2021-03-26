Harrowing new details of sex assaults at Colorado Springs massage parlor

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records obtained by 13 Investigates provide harrowing new details on sexual assaults that police say happened inside a Colorado Springs massage parlor.

Yanzong Shi, 28, was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact, and two counts of unauthorized massage therapy practice.

Shi's arrest affidavit says he sexually assaulted two females, including a 16-year-old girl. Police said Shi asked both women to remove all of their clothing, including underwear, sexually assaulted them in the same manner, while communicating with them through a translator application on his cell phone.

In December 2020, Colorado Springs Police Department investigators say a 16-year-old girl went to 99 Massage with her mother because she was suffering from back pain. The teen victim identified Shi and said he did not speak English and communicated with her over a translator app on his phone. Halfway through the massage, Shi began sexually assaulting her, even forcing the young girl on her hands and knees to continue the assault while her mother was in a nearby room only separated by curtains, according to court records.

After the assault, the teen says Shi asked if he wanted her to leave the room while she dressed. After saying yes, he asked the victim if she would tell her mother what happened during the massage appointment. She responded "no" because she was "scared" of what Shi would do if she did.

The next day Shi went to the Colorado Springs Police Department for an interview where he denied the sexual assault and communicating with the victim over a translator app, according to the arrest affidavit.

However, Shi did admit to police he didn't have a valid massage therapy license in Colorado because he doesn't have a social security number. According to the affidavit, Shi said: "he did understand that he was supposed to have a license, and agreed that he should not be doing massages right now."

Despite admitting he didn't have a valid massage therapy license, Shi continued working at 99 Massage after the first sexual assault was reported and he had his interview with police in December. Additionally, 99 Massage continued to employ Shi after the state Office of Massage Therapy Licensure sent him a cease and desist letter to stop working because he did not have a license in December, according to court records.

Court records show another 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by Shi at 99 Massage in February. The woman says Shi pulled her face mask down to kiss her twice and sexually assaulted her with his fingers and hot stones. The 24-year-old victim said she feared for her life because Shi "was so willing to brazenly sexually assault her during the massage."

The woman says she made a "concerted effort" to scratch and grab Shi's wrist as a sign she was trying to stop him from sexually assaulting her and to leave evidence so authorities would believe her. She also attempted to inch up on the massage table trying to get away from Shi but he continued to pull her body back down on the table.

At the end of the appointment, the victim says Shi asked if she was married and if he would receive a "big tip" through the translator.

As soon as she left 99 Massage, the woman said she called 911 and her boyfriend. She then went to the hospital where a forensic nurse examiner found injuries consistent with sexually assault, police said.

Shi was arrested five days later.

An attorney for 99 Massage said they have no comment on the allegations against Shi.