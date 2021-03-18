UCCS to begin vaccinating faculty and staff

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is gearing up to host vaccine distribution events on campus for faculty and staff before the end of March.

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Health and Wellness, Stephanie Hanenberg, said the university received its first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, shortly after getting approval from the state to become a distribution site.

According to Hanenberg, who is leading the initiate, UCCS is hosting its first event Thursday, with plans for a large-scale event on March 30th.

"We will have about 980 people that we vaccinate in four hours, because we’re doing a few staff today."

