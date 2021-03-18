Deck contractors at center of KRDO investigation likely facing more charges

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two deck contractors previously at the center of a KRDO investigation are likely facing more charges, according to El Paso County prosecutors.

Kevin McGee and Ken Peterson who owned "Decks R Us" are accused of felony theft after prosecutors say they were paid for deck work that was never completed for multiple families in southern Colorado.

The El Paso County District Attorney's office has credited KRDO's investigation for helping bring charges against the accused contractors.

McGee and Peterson were in court for an arraignment hearing but prosecutors and their defense attorney agreed to push that back because the pair is still under investigation by El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

