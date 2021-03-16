Skip to Content
Colorado Springs city council taking first step to address illicit spa problem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first work session for the newly elected Colorado Springs city council will be on the topic of illicit spas selling sex acts in the city.

The meeting, set for April 12, comes nearly two years after KRDO first exposed the illegal sex industry that continues to thrive in the Colorado Springs area.

(READ - Hiding in Plain Sight: How massage parlors mask a hidden sex industry in Colorado Springs)

The Colorado Springs Police Department has credited KRDO's ongoing investigation for changes in the way they investigate the more than two dozen illicit massage parlors operating in the city.

We will have an update on the upcoming work session tonight on KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 5 and 6.

Chelsea Brentzel

Chelsea is an investigative reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chelsea here.

