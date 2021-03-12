El Paso Co. Sheriff believes there are more victims in sexual exploitation case

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An ongoing El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigation into the illegal selling of firearms resulted in a 19-year-old being arrested for child pornography.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Mauricio Matestic with the sexual exploitation of a child and say they plan to file more charges against him.

According to deputies, Matestic met some of his victims by selling items and communicating with them over the Snapchat app.

County investigators believe there are more victims of Matestic out there.

If anyone has any information or was a victim of Matestic, call the Patrol Tip Line, 719-520-7777, or contact Deputy Dan Carey, 719-474-9342, and reference case number 2021-00000112.