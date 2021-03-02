Family cat killed in house fire in southwest Colorado Springs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cat died in a house fire Tuesday morning in the 800 block of 812 Skyway Blvd., in southwest Colorado Springs.

CSFD said they responded to a structure fire at 812 Skyway in the Broadmoor area. When they arrived, they saw fire pouring out from the front of the house.

CSFD said the fire was brought under control and was contained to the front room of home. Firefighters were able to rescue one of the family's cats from the home, but the other cat died as a result of the fire. Crews will remain on scene to look for hotspots.