23.5% increase consumer complaints filed with Colorado AG’s office in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Attorney General's Office said it received 12,130 consumer complaints in 2020.

The number of complaints filed in 2020 is a 23.5% increase from 2019, according to the AG's office.

“We were prepared for scammers to prey on consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we acted quickly to warn Coloradans of frauds as we detected them,” said Weiser. “By reporting pandemic-related scams that did arise, Colorado consumers helped us warn others about what to look out for. Together, we can continue our work to protect Colorado consumers and hold bad actors accountable."

