8.9% of El Paso County residents have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 23,000 people received COVID-19 vaccines in El Paso County last week, according to health data.

This comes after El Paso County was shortchanged vaccines based on population for weeks, according to county health officials.

County health data shows 17,166 people got their first dose, and 6,058 were vaccinated with their second dose from February 7 -14.

A total of more than 90,000 doses have been administered, equating to 12.34 vaccines per 100 people. As of Sunday, 8.9% of El Paso County's population had been vaccinated and 3.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.

In the last two weeks, 20% more seniors 70 and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso County. Public health data shows that 48% of those 70 and up have been vaccinated.