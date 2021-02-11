Committee looking at fixing more neighborhood streets in Colorado Springs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs' 2C Committee will be reviewing how the city did last year with its road repaving plan, and a new round of paving will include more neighborhood streets.

The 2C initiative uses local taxpayer revenue to repair problem areas around Colorado Springs, of which there are many.

Thursday, the committee will be looking at last year's plan to see how much of it was finished before looking ahead to the next round. Click here to see last year's maps of expected repairs released by the city.

We'll be speaking with local officials to get more information on the next plan and which streets may be targeted for repaving or repair. Watch KRDO tonight at 5 p.m.