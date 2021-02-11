Colorado businesses see fraudulent unemployment claims using their names

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With more than a million unemployment claims filed last year in Colorado -- and a million more fraudulent ones -- Department of Labor officials have been sifting through the data to see which businesses have let people go due to COVID-19.

At the same time, business owners tell KRDO that they're seeing claims being filed by fraudsters who are falsely listing their business as an employer.

Thursday, KRDO is speaking with one man who says upwards of 50 unemployment applications have been fraudulently filed citing his small construction company in the Colorado Springs area. Watch tonight at 5 p.m. for the full story.