On the Lookout: Cons take car for test drive, never return

Local News

Colorado Springs Police are on the lookout for a man and woman who stole a 2002 Subaru Legacy wagon on January 22, 2021.

AAA Auto Performance car theft suspect

AAA Auto Performance car theft suspect

The pair walked into the AAA Auto Performance, and provided an ID, saying they wanted to take the car around the block. More than an hour elapsed, at which time the business owner went to the address provided on the ID. He found out that the ID was, in fact, stolen.

The man and woman never returned to the business to bring back the Subaru.

AAA Auto Performance Stolen Subaru

The male suspect has black hair, tattoo sleeves, and walks flat-footed with a noticeable limp. The female suspect has long black hair.

The car has a dealer license plate of BNI-743.

If you have any information about the crime, please call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Prospect house break-in / burglary

CSPD is also on the lookout for a male suspect who appears to be in his 20s, and broke into a home in the 500 block of Prospect Street. The crime happened January 25th -- in broad daylight.

The homeowner tells KRDO the suspect stole several cases of tools and a VHS camcorder.

The suspect has a slight build, facial stubble, and was wearing a CU Buffs beanie.

If you have any information about the break-in and burglary, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

If you've turned in a police report and have video or photos of a crime, you can submit those via the share button at the top of the page.