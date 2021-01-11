CDC: Colorado ranks 18th in the nation for administering COVID-19 vaccine

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado currently ranks 18th in the nation for COVID-19 vaccines administered per 100,000 people, according to federal health data.

The Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccine tracker shows that Colorado received 381,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and has administered 145,164 of those vaccines.

Those figures equate to 6,629 vaccines distributed and 2,521 administered per 100,000 Coloradans, CDC data shows.

CDC COVID-19 vaccine tracker map

State COVID-19 vaccination data is a bit higher showing that 183, 323 Coloradans were immunized with the first dose of the vaccine and that 33, 878 of them received a second dose.

There is a total of 378 vaccine providers in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Colorado is currently under phase 1A and 1B of the vaccine process.

KRDO has reached out to CDPHE for more information on how administering the COVID-19 vaccine is going and what they anticipate will happen over the next few months with the vaccine distribution.