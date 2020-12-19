Skip to Content
Published 4:25 pm

Police respond to robbery in Northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Springs Police, officers responded to a robbery at a shopping center parking lot in the 9600 block of Prominent Point just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

A woman told police that two black females in a white Ford EcoSport SUV had stolen her purse while she was in the parking lot.

The SUV struck a shopping cart corral while leaving the scene, causing minor damage to the vehicle's front left bumper.

Police say the SUV also matches information regarding a vehicle that was stolen earlier in the week.

While officers were still present, the woman told police her credit cards had been used at a business near Austin Bluffs and Academy Blvd.

Officers checked the business and surrounding area, but were unable to locate the suspects or the SUV.

Jen Moynihan

Jen Moynihan

