today at 7:48 pm
Published 7:46 pm

Colorado Springs residents displaced by house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents at a home in the downtown area were displaced by a fire Saturday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to get the fire in the back of the home under control quickly. Crews will remain on scene to look for any potential hotspots. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Jen Moynihan

Jen Moynihan is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Jen here.

