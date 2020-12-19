Colorado Springs residents displaced by house fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents at a home in the downtown area were displaced by a fire Saturday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to get the fire in the back of the home under control quickly. Crews will remain on scene to look for any potential hotspots. The cause of the fire is unknown.
