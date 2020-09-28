Suspect wanted for assault on police officer in Canon City

Local News

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is on the lookout for an "armed and dangerous" suspect who's wanted for assault on a peace officer.

Canon City police are looking for 50-year-old Francis Monahan.

CCPD said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. Monday, but few other details were given. Monahan is accused of assault on a peace officer and reckless driving.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call CCPD at 719-276-5600.