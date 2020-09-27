Body found in eastern Pueblo County field

Local News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a field in rural eastern Pueblo County Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the field in the area of the 54000 block of U.S. Highway 50 East at about 8 a.m. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said the property owner of the field had discovered the body of an unidentified woman.

When deputies got there, they determined the woman was deceased. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy will determine how the woman died. Deputies said they believe the woman was living in Pueblo.

Authorities have not been able to locate any next-of-kin for the woman. Investigators believe she was in her 40s. She is described as about five feet, five inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information that would help the investigation should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).