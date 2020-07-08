New chart predicts how risky certain activities are for contracting COVID-19

Local News

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) — A chart from the Texas Medical Association ranks various actions from one to 10, or low to high risk, in terms of contracting COVID-19.

The chart claims the rankings come from doctors at the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force and the Texas Medical Association Committee on Infectious Diseases.

It also says the predictions are based on the assumption that people are following currently recommended safety precautions like wearing a mask, washing their hands, and keeping six feet apart from others.

The chart classifies opening the mail, getting takeout food, pumping gas, and going camping as low-risk activities. According to the Texas Medical Association, the riskiest thing you can do right now is go to a bar.

Grocery shopping falls on the less risky side of the chart. It gets a three on the scale and is listed as a low-moderate risk activity.

As schools struggle to make decisions about how to reopen in the fall, the Texas Medical Association says sending kids to school or daycare is a moderately risky activity. It scores a 6 along with swimming in a public pool.

Other popular activities like going to a salon, eating in a restaurant, or traveling by plane will reportedly give you moderate-high exposure of COVID-19. Playing basketball and football also get a seven on the scale.

At the bottom of the chart, the high-risk actions are listed, scoring either an eight or nine: working out at a gym, attending a large concert, and going to a religious service with 500 or more people.

