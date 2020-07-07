Florissant pharmacist accused of sexual assault claimed he’d heal Indiana woman’s illness

Local News

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County investigators say a pharmacist with a now-suspended license in Florissant told a woman he met on a dating site that he would heal her conditions, but he's accused of sexually assaulting her.

Detectives with the Teller County Sheriff's Office got word about a sexual assault victim at a hospital in Colorado Springs on June 18, and she told them that she had met Brent Stein on a dating site. She said he told her he was a pharmacist at Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant, and that he would heal her medical conditions.

TCSO says that Stein lured her from Indiana to his residence in Florissant and then gave her medication without a prescription, which resulted in her being incapacitated. Investigators say Stein sexually assaulted the victim multiple times.

After investigating, detectives found other victims who have reported unwanted sexual conduct by Stein, and they believe there may be other victims.

Stein faces three charges of sexual assault, but has been released from the Teller County Detention Facility on bond.