Local News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Power is back on for more than 10,000 residents in Manitou Springs and Old Colorado City after a brief outage Sunday night.

Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted about the outage shortly after 5:00 p.m. A spokesperson for the company told KRDO crews were able to restore power about 30 minutes after it went out.

The spokesperson said it was caused by a lightning strike.

The outage on the west side of the city was fully restored just after 5:30 p.m. In total, customers were without service for about 30 minutes. Thanks to our hard-working crews for getting the power restored so quickly. Lightning was the cause of this outage. — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) June 22, 2020