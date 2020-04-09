Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 5:49 pm

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway last seen in February

delaney rader

SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a runaway teen who hasn't been seen in over a month.

The sheriff's office put out an alert Thursday for 16-year-old Delaney Skye Rader, also known as Sarah Tharp. She reportedly needs medication that was left at home.

Deputies also say she has a warrant for failure to appear, so anyone sheltering her could be charged for not reporting her, according to EPCSO.

If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555

Colorado Springs / News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply