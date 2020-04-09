El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway last seen in February
SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a runaway teen who hasn't been seen in over a month.
The sheriff's office put out an alert Thursday for 16-year-old Delaney Skye Rader, also known as Sarah Tharp. She reportedly needs medication that was left at home.
Deputies also say she has a warrant for failure to appear, so anyone sheltering her could be charged for not reporting her, according to EPCSO.
If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555
