Propane tank explodes house in Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – An explosion at a vacant house in Colorado City early Wednesday morning caused significant damage to that house and damaged several other homes in the neighborhood.

No one was hurt. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Cibola Drive and Graneros Road at about 2:25 a.m. after the Sheriff’s Communication Center received several calls from individuals reporting a large explosion in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found debris scattered on Cibola Drive and a home on fire. Firefighters from the Rye Fire Protection District extinguished the flames.

Fire personnel determined the fire and explosion were caused by propane that ignited in the home. Deputies learned the propone tank had been filled Tuesday afternoon. No one was in the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the house is for sale and the homeowner is living in Denver. Several neighbors reported significant damage to their homes from the blast; including broken windows, garage doors blown out and damage to a roof.

In a release, the sheriff's office said the explosion does not appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature. Officials are still investigating the incident.

